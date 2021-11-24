Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWLIF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

