Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $136.12

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.12, but opened at $130.61. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 358.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,959 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

