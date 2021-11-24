Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Down to $136.12

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.12, but opened at $130.61. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $134.32, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands.
GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 358.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.48.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,959 shares of company stock valued at $23,503,805 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
