Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.46 and a fifty-two week high of $151.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.