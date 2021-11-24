Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 132,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 8.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGLS opened at $33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tecnoglass Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $34.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

