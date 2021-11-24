Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Standex International worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 462,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $38,641,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,278 shares of company stock worth $2,574,574. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXI opened at $115.01 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 52 week low of $73.52 and a 52 week high of $121.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.