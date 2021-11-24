Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 70,784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $966,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,233.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,512 shares of company stock worth $11,993,327 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 125.59 and a beta of 1.94.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

