Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.12% of XPEL worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in XPEL by 78.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,533 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $591,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 134.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth $1,513,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $1,818,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,000 shares of company stock worth $33,231,290 in the last quarter. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

