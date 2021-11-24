Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HUYA were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 335,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 270,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

HUYA opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13. HUYA Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $36.33.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

