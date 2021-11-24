Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 10,637 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,265,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 846,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 788,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after acquiring an additional 256,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 637,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,130,000 after buying an additional 37,725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

