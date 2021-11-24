Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Increased by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.1% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,908,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,025,000 after purchasing an additional 118,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.22 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

