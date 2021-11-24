Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $10,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $9,552,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $3,345,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

