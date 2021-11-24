Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,797 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $126.59 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $135.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

