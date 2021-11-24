Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.09.

