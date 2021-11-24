Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, MKD Wealth Coaches LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

