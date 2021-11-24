Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $318.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $281.59 on Tuesday. Globant has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 136.03 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam bought a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 149.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

