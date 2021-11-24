Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,911 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 104.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.1% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

