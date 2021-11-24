Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Up 17.4% in October

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFIT. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 79,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 730.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFIT stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.