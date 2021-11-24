Glitch Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $145.65 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00070150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00072710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.10 or 0.07473046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,189.62 or 0.99667054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

