GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,630 at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,533.40 ($20.03) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,460.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,431.64. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £77.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.98.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

