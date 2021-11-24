Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.81

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $14.15. Glanbia shares last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 364 shares trading hands.

GLAPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Glanbia to a “hold” rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

