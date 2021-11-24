Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HST. TheStreet upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

