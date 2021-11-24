Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 64,785 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,785 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.