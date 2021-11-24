Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Amundi bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,363,000 after acquiring an additional 392,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.54 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

