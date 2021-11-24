Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Grid by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

