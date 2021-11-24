Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $45.28 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 3.8% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $169.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $171.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.45%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

