Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 2.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

