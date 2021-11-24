Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after buying an additional 126,611 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,441 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $56.36 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $254.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.