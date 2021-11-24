Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Buys 255 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $167.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

