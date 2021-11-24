Gilbert & Cook Inc. Invests $214,000 in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after buying an additional 1,292,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after purchasing an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 385,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

