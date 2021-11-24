Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 18 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $657.26 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $465.46 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $661.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

