GFG Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

