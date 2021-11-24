GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Up 21.9% Over Last 7 Days

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 44.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $15,670.71 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110,420.14 or 1.94954035 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,625,943 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

