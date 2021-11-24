George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SBAC traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,060. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 0.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

