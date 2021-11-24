Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 355,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 339,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Milestone Scientific were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.20. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

