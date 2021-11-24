Geode Capital Management LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 128,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 34.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,877 shares during the last quarter. 24.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust news, CEO David J. Schulte sold 50,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,234,974.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring sold 8,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $217,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CORR opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.90%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

