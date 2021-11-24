Geode Capital Management LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 226,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 62,258 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,210 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 225.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 110,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

