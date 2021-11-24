Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,741,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,127,000 after acquiring an additional 598,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,429,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 210,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,123,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 624,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

