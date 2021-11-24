Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Benchmark

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Benchmark from $33.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GENI. B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in Genius Sports by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,626,000 after buying an additional 394,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $52,251,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $50,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

