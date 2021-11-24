Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 125.71% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.11.

GENI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.42. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,998,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,251,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,571,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

