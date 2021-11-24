Genesis Shards Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $50,406.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

