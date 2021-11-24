Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Down 5.3%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 16,123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 916,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

GEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Capital One Financial lowered Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $518.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.75 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 677.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 371,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 100.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

