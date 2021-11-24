General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.69. General Motors posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Motors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in General Motors by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.