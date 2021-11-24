General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Cut by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.81. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

