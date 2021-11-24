Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Gencor Industries worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 27.8% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,239,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 269,562 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 29.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.63. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

