Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.70. Gatos Silver shares last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 2,781 shares changing hands.

GATO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 38,623 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 99,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $301,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

