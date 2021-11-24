GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of GAP from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in GAP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 54.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

