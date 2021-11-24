GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GPS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

