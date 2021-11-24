FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

TOELY has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $134.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $138.70.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

