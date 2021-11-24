FY2021 EPS Estimates for VolitionRx Limited Cut by Zacks Investment Research (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the medical research company will earn ($0.50) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on VolitionRx from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of VNRX opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 5.44. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.74.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 28,471.43% and a negative return on equity of 100.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNRX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VolitionRx by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VolitionRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VolitionRx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Thomas Butera acquired 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

