FY2021 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Increased by Analyst

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ProAssurance has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ProAssurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 17,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 162.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after buying an additional 402,551 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 32.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

